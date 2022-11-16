RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WJBF) — A former children’s minister was arrested at his job Monday on 215 counts of possession of child porn.

Police arrested 66-year-old Steve Robert Wukmer at his job in Fort Payne, Ala. near the Alabama-Georgia border. The investigation began earlier in November after police in nearby Rainsville, Ala. received a tip into Wukmer.

Wukmer told investigators that he was previously a children’s minister in Ohio, but at this time it’s not clear if he was involved in any misconduct while there. Investigators in DeKalb County, Ala. are in the process of searching electronic devices seized from Wukmer’s home.

“I am disgusted that someone could be doing this sort of thing here in Rainsville, but unfortunately, I’m also not surprised,” said Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson, “We in law enforcement are seeing more and more of this terrible act, even locally. I am so proud of our police department for jumping on this investigation and getting it done quickly to protect the kids in our community.”

Additional information about Wukmer’s charges were not provided. He is being housed in a jail in DeKalb County, Ala.