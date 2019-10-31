Former MLB All-Star Josh Hamilton faces child injury charge

DALLAS, Tx (CNN) – A former baseball star is in trouble with the law.

Josh Hamilton, formerly with the Texas Rangers, is accused of beating his eldest daughter.

Hamilton is facing a single count of Injury to a Child, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.

He could spend between 2 and 10 years behind bars.

The incident, which Hamilton’s daughter says started with a comment she made toward her father, occurred last September.

Hamilton allegedly threw a full water bottle and chair at her.. then threw her on a bed and hit her legs.

The 38-year-old turned himself into Texas authorities Wednesday and posted $35,000 bail.