McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has brought charges against a former McCormick County Deputy.

33-year-old James Patrick Florida III of Edgefield is charged with 2nd Degree Domestic Violence.

The warrant states that Florida caused bruising to the victim’s face and body.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED investigate.

Florida has been booked into the Edgefield County Detention Center.

No further details have been released.