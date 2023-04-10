AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to Suburban Studios on Claussen Road in reference to an alleged burglary.

According to an incident report, two people called police after their room was broken into while they were working the Masters tournament.

Both victims stated that the room was locked/ secured when they left, and they still had both keys.

One man told police the owner of the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road found a receipt with his name on it and called him.

While watching surveillance video, deputies saw a man and woman enter the victim’s room and stay inside for 45 minutes.

Deputies spoke to an employee who confirmed 43-year-old Kenneth Lee Brown, Jr. was a former employee of Suburban Studios. He was laid off last year. The employee also told police Brown was asked to leave the hotel property several weeks earlier.

Police then went and spoke with an employee of the Motel 6 who confirmed the woman seen on surveillance video at Suburban Studios was staying there.

If you know of Brown’s whereabouts, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.