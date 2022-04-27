ATLANTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The former Henry County Drug Trask Force Commander has been indicted.

According to Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough was indicted on 30 charges of theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of oath of office.

“Public officers must perform their duties honestly and ethically, and those who fall short do a disservice to the very people they have sworn to serve and protect,” says Attorney General Carr in the official statement. “We will not hesitate to hold accountable any public employee who is found to have engaged in fraudulent activity, and we will continue working each day to protect taxpayer dollars no matter the amount.”

“Law enforcement officials take an oath to uphold the public’s trust,” says Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds. “We are committed to investigating allegations of officer misconduct and value our relationship with the Attorney General’s office who prosecute these offenders.”

According to the attorney general’s office, the Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Henry County grand jury, resulting in Rosborough’s indictment on April 14th.

If convicted, these are the respective penalties:

Three counts of Theft by Taking: 1-15 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Twelve counts of Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Card: 1-3 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Fifteen counts of Violation of Oath by Public Officer: 1-5 years in custody.

Authorities say that no further information about the investigation or about Rosborough’s alleged crimes will be released at this time.