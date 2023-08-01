WARNER ROBBINS, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents secured arrest warrants for 79-year-old George Johnson of Warner Robins, Georgia, for the following offenses:

Incest

Sodomy

Sexual Exploitation of a Child

According to the GBI’s website, Houston County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assistance with a child abuse complaint.

A complaint was filed with the agency involving allegations that George Johnson, a former Warner Robins Police Chief, sexually abused a teenage girl.

Initial reports state that incidents occurred in both Houston County and Pulaski County since 2022.

The Houston Sheriff and Pulaski County Sheriff requested that the GBI conduct the investigation since the incidents involved two different judicial circuits.

George Johnson was the Warner Robbins Police Department Chief during the late 80’s and early 90’s.

He was arrested on the morning of Thursday, July 27th.

This case will be given to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.