STATESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Candler County bank teller has been sentenced to time in federal prison for skimming money from a convenience store’s deposits.

32-year-old Kayla Monroe Evans of Metter pleaded guilty to Bank Fraud.

She has been sentenced to two months in prison and two months of home confinement, as well as five years of supervised release.

Evans has also been ordered to pay $97,165 in restitution.

Documents state that, from July 2019 to February 2021, Evans personally handled the convenience store’s deposits at Synovus Bank in Metter. During this time, court documents state that Evans skimmed cash from the deposits for her own personal use. Evans reportedly stole approximately $87,748 from the convenience store’s deposits.

“Kayla Evans violated the trust of her employer and its customer, and is being held accountable for her theft,” said U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg. “This sentence offers assurance that those who commit fraud will be brought to justice.”