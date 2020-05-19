AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man once stationed at Fort Gordon is under arrest facing crimes against children.
Aaron Tafoya is charged with criminal sexual conduct against a minor.
At the time this alleged incident happened he was stationed at Fort Gordon but no longer is.
Tafoya is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center – on a hold for Fort Gordon.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Speaking with AU Health’s Dr. Coule on COVID-19 status in Georgia
- Kids grieving loss of normalcy amid pandemic
- Former Fort Gordon soldier facing child sex crimes
- ‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and girlfriend found dead
- Bouncing back: Restaurant debuts ‘bumper tables’ amid virus
- Phoebe Health to use remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients
- Major flooding in the Midwest, significant flooding forecast for Carolinas