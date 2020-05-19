Former Fort Gordon soldier facing child sex crimes

Crime News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man once stationed at Fort Gordon is under arrest facing crimes against children.

Aaron Tafoya is charged with criminal sexual conduct against a minor.

At the time this alleged incident happened he was stationed at Fort Gordon but no longer is.

Tafoya is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center – on a hold for Fort Gordon.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories