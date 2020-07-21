Former Fort Gordon official sentenced to federal prison for lying to investigators

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Fort Gordon official is facing federal prison time after admitting to lying to investigators about sharing bid information.

63-year-old Vaughn Moffett is sentenced to 20 months in prison and faces a fine of $15,000 after pleading guilty to False Statement or Representation Made to a Department of Agency of the United States. After serving his sentence, Moffett will serve three years of supervised release.

“Vaughn Moffett used insider information to steer business toward a specific, corrupt vendor,” said Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “Moffett and the other defendants disgraced their oaths to their country, and accordingly are being held accountable for their greed.”

Court documents show that Moffett, working as deputy director of the U.S. Army Signal Network Enterprise Center at Fort Gordon, used his access to contract bid and proposal information to assist the Communications Research, Engineering and Consultants Group in winning a contract for upgrading the Army’s communications infrastructure at Fort Gordon back in 2014.

When questioned by investigators, Moffett falsely and fraudulently denied knowing how CREC was awarded the contract.

Moffett retired from the Army as a major in 1996 and began federal service as a civilian employee in 2005.

Other defendants in the investigation each are serving federal sentences of 60 months in prison after entering guilty pleas in the investigation of bribery, bid-rigging and Small Business Administration fraud:

Calvin Devear Lawyer, a retired U.S. Army colonel, owned the CREC Group, which had fraudulently received Small Business Administration (SBA) status as a small, disadvantaged business

a retired U.S. Army colonel, owned the CREC Group, which had fraudulently received Small Business Administration (SBA) status as a small, disadvantaged business Anthony R. Williams, while serving as a colonel in the U.S. Army, admitted he accepted bribes to steer federal procurement contracts to the CREC Group

while serving as a colonel in the U.S. Army, admitted he accepted bribes to steer federal procurement contracts to the CREC Group Dwayne Oswald Fulton , then an employee of a defense contractor, joined Lawyer in securing small, disadvantaged status for the CREC Group

, then an employee of a defense contractor, joined Lawyer in securing small, disadvantaged status for the CREC Group Anthony Roper, a former active duty U.S. Army colonel at Fort Gordon, was a co-conspirator with Lawyer. His wife, Audra Roper, was sentenced to probation for her role in the scheme

