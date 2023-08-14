COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Columbia County teacher has pled guilty after being accused of inappropriately touching students.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Scott Hooker pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of sexual contact by a person with supervisory authority.

According to authorities, Hooker was charged in 2022 with sexual contact with a teen while he was a teacher at Evans High School.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Hooker will not serve any prison time, but he must register as a sex offender.

The District Attorney’s Office tells News Channel 6 that the victim and the family of the victim were pleased with the sentence.

Authorities say that Hooker is still facing similar charges in Burke County.