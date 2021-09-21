Former Augusta federal probation officer pleads guilty to false statements

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A former U.S. Probation Officer for the Southern District of Georgia faces five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to lying about performing supervisory duties.

47-year-old Enoch Eller pled guilty to one count of false statements as charged by information said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. This charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, financial penalties and supervised release with no parole.

“The effectiveness of court-ordered services depends on rock-solid integrity from all employees,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “While the dishonesty of one officer is troubling, it should not negatively reflect on the exceptional service of the Southern District’s probation officers.”

Eller falsely claimed to drug testing and conducting home visits for individuals under his supervision from March 2020 to June 2021.

This case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted for the United States by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.