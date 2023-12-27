AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a former Aiken Department of Public Safety Officer with assault & battery.

Anthony Briscoe Mason’s arrest stems from a traffic stop that happened nearly 1 year ago. SLED charged the 28-year-old former officer on Dec. 27, 2023.

According to the arrest warrant, Mason responded to a traffic collision on Jan. 3, 2023. The crash happened on Two Notch Rd. at East Pine Log Rd. Mason told one of the drivers that he detected the odor of marijuana and was going to search the vehicle. The driver refused and, after a short struggle, fled on foot. The warrant says Mason struck the victim in the head as he was fleeing.

Aiken Public Safety fired Mason for use of excessive force just a few days after the incident. SLED has charged him with 3rd-degree assault & battery.