COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County Firefighter is behind bars on multiple charges.

37-year-old Matthew Brisendine was arrested after cybertips were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Brisendine was terminated from Columbia County Fire & Rescue on the day of his arrest, September 20th. He had been with them for 15 years.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with the suspect at an event in 2019.

Matthew Brisendine is charged with:

2 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm or Knife during the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Crimes

3 counts of Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Controlled Substances or Marijuana

He remains in the Columbia County Jail.