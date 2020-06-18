Florida man charged with attempted sexual coercion of Columbia County minor

(WJBF) – A Florida man is facing charges related to his attempt to sexually coerce a Columbia County minor.

46-year-old Gordon T. Cooper of Clermont, Florida, is charged with Attempted Coercion and Enticement, and Transfer of Obscene Matter to a Minor. He could face life in prison.

According to court documents and testimony, the GBI was alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about online traffic targeting a minor who resides in Columbia County.

The messages were attempting to coerce the minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and shared obscene material with the minor.

GBI investigators monitoring the messages identified and arrested Cooper.

