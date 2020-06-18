(WJBF) – A Florida man is facing charges related to his attempt to sexually coerce a Columbia County minor.
46-year-old Gordon T. Cooper of Clermont, Florida, is charged with Attempted Coercion and Enticement, and Transfer of Obscene Matter to a Minor. He could face life in prison.
According to court documents and testimony, the GBI was alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about online traffic targeting a minor who resides in Columbia County.
The messages were attempting to coerce the minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and shared obscene material with the minor.
GBI investigators monitoring the messages identified and arrested Cooper.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Florida man charged with attempted sexual coercion of Columbia County minor
- Missouri parents accused of leaving son with disabilities to live alone for more than a month
- Atlanta officers stopped responding to calls after fellow officer charged with murder of Rayshard Brooks, report says
- Georgia Grown to sell 10,000 boxes of produce to benefit local farmers and nonprofits
- Richmond County elections certified
- Burke County Sheriff gaining some national attention for his thoughts on the Rayshard Brooks’ Shooting
- Local advocate shares warning signs during Elder Abuse Awareness Month