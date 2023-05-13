AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting.

Deputies were called to Sand Bar Ferry Road at East Boundary on Saturday around 6:35 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Once there, Deputies located five people who had been shot at least one time.

We’re told the Criminal Investigation Division is responding to the scene.

No word yet on a suspect or motive.

No further information has been provided.

