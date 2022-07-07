AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Saturday, July 2nd around 3:30 p.m., an aggravated assault occurred among several inmates. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that several inmates got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. The inmates involved had homemade shanks, which were used in the altercation. Four inmates were injured and taken for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

The inmates involved along with their charges are listed below:

23-year-old Patrick Edward Walters : Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmate without Warden’s Authorization (Felony)

Walters

17-year-old Kendrick Ty’Mond Green : Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmate without Warden’s Authorization (Felony) Aggravated Assault (Felony) – 2 Counts

Green

18-year-old Lewis Maurice Wigfall : Simple Battery (Misd)

Wigfall

21-year-old Quindarius D’Wan Bussey : Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmate without Warden’s Authorization (Felony) Aggravated Assault (Felony) – 2 Counts

Bussey

18-year-old Daieshawn Devon Lanham : Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmate without Warden’s Authorization (Felony) FEL Aggravated Assault (Felony) – 2 Counts