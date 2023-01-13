HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) — Five students at Harlem High School were arrested Friday after a fight broke out in the main hallway near the school’s commons area.

According to a letter sent home to parents from Principal Casey Dees, each of the students was taken into custody by school district police and will be held accountable to the Code of Conduct.

“No other students were injured as a result of the fight and students resumed normal school operations,” according to Principal Dees.

Details about what led up to the altercation taking place were not immediately provided. The school is investigating the incident.