Five arrested in North Augusta for possession of drugs and firearms

North Augusta, Sc. (WJBF) – Five were arrested Wednesday in North Augusta for possession of drugs and firearms.

Around 12:00 PM the North Augusta Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and a SWAT team joined forces for a narcotics search at the North Augusta Gardens apartment complex.

Upon searching, investigators found narcotics and multiple handguns. The five men were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute and intent to distribute within proximity to a school or park.