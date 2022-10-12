BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A man who investigators say confessed to killing five people in Spartanburg had his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Burke County.

James Drayton appeared before a magistrate judge in Burke County. Because he has been charged with multiple felonies, a bond could not be set.

Authorities say Drayton was arrested after an attempted robbery in Burke County.

They said the car he attempted to flee in belonged to one of five murder victims in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg investigators came to Georgia shortly after his arrest, where Drayton confessed to the five murders.

Drayton’s charges in Georgia include kidnapping, robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and in a violent crime.

“And you gotta think that these deputies when they’re out and they’re responding to these calls,” said Major Chad Plueger of Burke County Sheriff’s Department. “Of course, they know [it’s] an armed robber -which is the very situation- but they have no idea that, just the night before, this man committed five murders. And, so, they’re putting their lives at stake trying to help capture this guy and make sure we do what we need to do on our end. And then to find out that this man just committed five murders is very serious.”

James must wait to appear before a superior court judge to determine his bond in Georgia.