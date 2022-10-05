JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators were called out to Jefferson County High School on Wednesday in response to a fight between students on campus.

Details about the incident are extremely limited at this time. According to a statement provided by the school district, the school immediately went on lockdown when the fight occurred and law enforcement was contacted.

The school district says that charges will be filed against those who were involved in the fight.

