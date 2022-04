AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Law enforcement agents are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Aiken.

The incident happened at the intersection of East Pine Log Road and Charleston Hwy.

We’re told a Federal Agent was involved in the shooting.

Multiple agencies are on the scene.

No word on the name or condition of the suspect.















