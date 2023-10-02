ATLANTA (WJBF) – The FBI Atlanta field office is asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is responsible for multiple armored truck robberies.

According to FBI officials, 21-year-old Demarco Johnson is wanted for allegedly participating in the robbery of an armored truck in Tucker, Georgia on Feb. 6, 2023 and in Snellville, Georgia on Mar. 20, 2023.

The FBI has issued warrants for Johnson for the crimes of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Johnson is described as being 6-feet-tall and around 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, contact the FBI Atlanta field office at 770-216-3000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.