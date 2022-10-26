WJBF – The FBI is searching for a wanted New York man, who has ties to Georgia, after being accused of raping a female child.

According to the New York FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York STate Police, Jesus Torres, of Goshen, NY, is wanted in Orange County, NY on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say charges were filed against Torres on October 18th, but Torres eluded capture.

According to authorities, the Southern District of New York issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Investigators describe Torres as 5’9″ and weighing about 165 pounds.

According to the FBI, Torres is believed to have family and friends in the Atlanta, Georgia and Ocala, Florida areas.

Authorities are asking for anyone who has any information about Torres’ whereabouts or any information that will assist in this case, to please call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the New York State Police at 518-457-2180.

Authorities say that there is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to Torres’ arrest.