WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – As news hit about an unconscious woman found lying next to her vehicle at Langley Pond Park Sunday morning, people reacted online.

But at the park, families filled the newly renovated area. There were adults, kids, and pets enjoying the outdoor space. For some, like Terry Sizemore out with his family and dog Rosie, the incident was news to them.

“I was here last Saturday, and it was just like this, kids and everything,” he said.

Sean Lancaster, a Graniteville resident also enjoying the park with his family added, “Take my kids here all the time and it’s a fun place to be, but it just goes to show you that you always have to be careful.”

The sheriff’s office released limited details. But we know the unidentified woman had several injuries along with being unconscious. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Some park goers told us more can be done to keep the place safer.

“Some type of camera, some type of security. Just maybe a patrol every now and then. That’s probably about all you can do really,” Lancaster said.

“Some patrolling over here maybe,” Sizemore agreed.

Most people said the incident will not deter them from coming to Langley Pond Park. The area was closed for the better part of last year for renovations. Now, families have a space for dogs to run, disc golf, a playground, and trail all surrounding the pond. It’s something one state lawmaker, who worked with the county to secure money for the project, said is needed for the area.

“This is a rural part of South Carolina and it is not the most wealthiest area, so to speak. But they have good, solid people here who work professional jobs,” said South Carolina State Representative Bill Clyburn, who represents District 82.

And despite concerns about what actually happened, State Representative Bill Clyburn wants to assure the public work is being done to get to the bottom of the situation.

He added, “Much attention is going to be given, even more so after finding something unexpected that happened that was not safe. I think that everybody who comes here can agree that it is a safe place to be.”

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.