WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Wrens Police Department is warning the public and businesses of counterfeit hundred dollar bills being circulated in the Georgia cities of Gibson and Wrens.

According to Wrens Police Department, even though the bills look close to the real thing and even feel similar, they have so far shared the same serial number (L06492096). In addition to the duplicate serial number, the bills also do not react properly to counterfeit pens and do not have the markers that should be visible inside the bill when held up to the light.

Three individuals seen in surveillance video are currently being asked to come in for questioning, according to the Wrens Police Department. They are also circulating surveillance images of a van that police believe may be connected to the fake bills.

So far, the bills have detected in two counties, Jefferson County and adjacent Glascock County.

Anyone with information that can be used to track the source of the bills is asked to call or text the Wrens Police Department Crimeline at (706) 872-6755 or call (706) 547-3232

All tips can remain anonymous.