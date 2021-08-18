Ex-Fort Gordon soldier sentenced to federal prison for child porn possession

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A former U.S. Army soldier has been sentenced to federal prison in a child pornography case.

26-year-old Bryan S. Stills of Fort Gordon has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Possession of Child Pornography.

Stills has also been ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to the victims, serve 15 years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

Court documents state that in October 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted investigators with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command that child pornography was being downloaded to an email account.

Investigators found that the owner of the account was Stills, who was serving as a Private Second Class in training at Fort Gordon with the 369th Signal Battalion. Stills’ living quarters was searched and multiple electronic devices with more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography were seized.

Stills subsequently was discharged from the Army.

“Child exploitation presents a serious danger to children,” said Edward LaBarge, director of the Major Cybercrime Unit, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID). “This sentencing demonstrates our commitment to seeking justice for the children that are victimized by this horrendous conduct, and pursuing those accused of child pornography offenses.”