Evidence tampering arrest made in Investigator shooting death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing charges in relation to the shooting death of a Richmond County Investigator.

18-year-old Deonquez Reid was arrested without incident on Friday at the Augusta Mart on MLK Jr. Blvd. by GBI agents and RCSO Investigators.

Reid is charged with Felony Tampering With Evidence.

He’s currently being held at the Richmond County Jail.

Richmond County Investigator Cecil Ridley was shot Tuesday night at the Augusta Mart. He later died as a result of his injuries.

24-year-old Alvin Hester is currently in custody in relation to his death. Hester faces Murder charges in the case.