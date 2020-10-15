Evans man pleads guilty to child porn possession

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – An Evans man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

43-year-old Oludare Oluwabusi pled guilty to one count of Possession of Child Pornography. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison, requirement to register as a sex offender and a period of supervised release after prison.

FBI agents searched Oluwabusi’s home in Riverwood Plantation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Agents reportedly found graphic images of child porn on multiple devices.

“Each time they are created, stored, shared or viewed, images of child pornography represent the encapsulated, continual victimization of minors,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine. “Possessing images of child pornography is a violation of the law, it is sickening and it is depraved, and with the collaboration of our vigilant law enforcement partners, we will not tolerate it.”

The FBI is investigating the case, which is being prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

