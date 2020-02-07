Evans man charged with rape at Georgia Southern University

Statesboro, Ga. (WJBF) – An Evans man is under arrest in Statesboro, charged with a sexual assault on the campus of Georgia Southern University.
Brandon Harris turned himself into police Monday after a warrant was issued for felony rape.
Investigators say he’s the suspect in a sexual assault that was reported on November 17th.
Harris is in the Bulloch county jail.
LATEST NEWS STORIES
- National Weather Service confirms tornado in Aiken
- Viral Pro Wrestling ready for first show of the year in Thomson
- Army nurse reunites with Navy Seal whose life he saved
- Oscars 2020: A look at the Academy Awards Nominees
- Garrett Elementary using virtual reality to teach kids about staying healthy for Heart Month