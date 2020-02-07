Live Now
Evans man charged with rape at Georgia Southern University

Statesboro, Ga. (WJBF) – An Evans man is under arrest in Statesboro, charged with a sexual assault on the campus of Georgia Southern University.

Brandon Harris turned himself into police Monday after a warrant was issued for felony rape.

Investigators say he’s the suspect in a sexual assault that was reported on November 17th.

Harris is in the Bulloch county jail.

