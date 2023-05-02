EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is behind bars for an alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

According to an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Scott Ryan Paige was involved with a teen from Bare Crossfit, a gym he owns with his wife.

His wife, Lauren Paige, told police that he admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl back in January. She said Scott told her he was going to end the relationship so the two could work on their marriage and not go to jail.

Lauren said she came home early on April 27th, and found a pregnancy test box on the kitchen counter and two used tests were out. She also said she saw food from Panda Express and a pink stuffed animal. She proceeded to go to the bedroom and Scott stopped her from going into the room. Lauren reportedly told Scott that he had 10 minutes to get himself and the girl out of the home.

Lauren left the house, and Scott left a short time later. Lauren said later that day she went to Panda Express with pictures to confirm her husband and the teen had been there. The manager said they had.

Lauren allegedly told law enforcement that Scott was good friends with the 15-year-old’s father. When police arrived at the father’s home, Scott’s SUV was there.

Authorities told Scott not to contact anyone that lived in that home, including the teen.

Scott Paige has been arrested and charged with Child Molestation and remains in the Columbia County Jail.