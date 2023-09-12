EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday morning, around 7:30 am, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dakota Lamb was with Swainsboro Police Department serving a search warrant on Colegrove Drive.

Authorities say the shooting suspect, Me’Elle Layquon Merrion, saw law enforcement approaching and fired a weapon hitting Investigator Lamb.

Investigator Lamb was transported to the Emanuel Medical Center ER, before being sent to Augusta shortly afterward.

He is expected to make a complete recovery.

Merrion surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

The GBI was requested to conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story.