GEORGIA (WJBF) – Eleven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms and drug charges after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

The indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and the FBI.

“Getting guns out of the hands of criminals is an essential element of the fight against violent crime and the disruption of our neighborhoods,” said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “We commend the hard work of our law enforcement officers as they continue to identify and apprehend those who illegally possess firearms.”

Defendants named in federal indictments from the March 2023 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include:

Jovonn Courtney Stokes, 26, of Springfield, Ga., charged with three counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and three counts of Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence for a string of armed robberies of Chatham County convenience stores in November and December 2022.

Stacey Vincent, 45, and Felicia Sherrod, 54, both of Douglas, Ga., each charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Vincent also is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Tavarres L. Freeman Jr., 22, of Augusta , charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Calvin Polite, 35, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Arthur Singleton, 46, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

Desirae Heinsler, 37, of Eastman, Ga., charged with six counts of making false statements during the purchase of firearms.

Stephan DeWaine Jackson, 27, of Brunswick, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Alvin York, 47, of Swainsboro , Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Additional defendants recently have been adjudicated on federal charges that include illegal firearms possession: