Aiken County school teacher killed; suspect in custody

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – A suspect is in custody in the death of an Aiken County teacher.

“It’s always been nice, quiet. I’ve never I’ve ever seen or heard of anything happening. That’s the reason I live here,” Annette Morris told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the area Foster lived.

Now a community is a little shaken following a shooting Wednesday night. The victim, identified as 50-year-old Dana Foster, a teacher at Byrd Elementary. “I have met her several times,” Morris added.

Deputies were called to the home on Chalk Bed Road just before nine Wednesday night. They found the back door damaged – apparently broken open when they got there.

Foster was later discovered in her master bedroom unresponsive. She died at the scene. “I just can’t imagine anything like that happening here,” Morris added.

30-year-old Alexander Ambrose Carl was arrested a short time later, not far from Foster’s home. He’s charged with murder, weapons possession, and first-degree burglary. He’s currently in the Aiken County jail. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the suspect is the victim’s son-in-law.

Shawn asked Morris, “Any concern for your safety at this point to hear that something like this has happened?” “No, because that sounds like something that happened between relatives,” she said.

NewsChannel 6 is learning more about Mrs. Foster. She taught for more than 13 years in the district. This was her first year at Byrd Elementary. Family was very important to her, with the best part being her grandson. She also loved spending time swimming or going to church.

The Aiken County School District issued the following statement:

The Aiken County Public School District and Byrd Elementary School families are mourning the loss of fifth-grade teacher Dana Foster. Our prayers and continued comfort are with the Foster family and the Byrd Elementary family in this time of grief. Counselors and additional staff are on campus today to support teachers, students, and families. Aiken County School District

