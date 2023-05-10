BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County man was arrested after allegedly beating his mother.

According to a police report, 43-year-old Chadwick Washington of Girard, demanded his mother come to his room to help him. When she said no, he reportedly came to the living room and told her he “was going to show her what he could do.”

That’s when the woman stood up and Washington allegedly punch her in the face. She told police he wrapped his hands around her throat, and then punched her repeatedly on both sides of her chest. The woman says her son took her cell phone to keep her from calling the police.

The report goes on to say that throughout the night, Washington would come hit his mother on the head and legs with a pillow, to prevent her from sleeping.

The victim told police she waited until Washington left the home the next day to escape to her other son’s home and call police.

She says Washington suffers from Bipolar and Schizophrenia and uses drugs.

Washington has been arrested and charged with: