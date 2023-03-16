COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — Investigators have arrested a 22-year-old Edgefield man on charges of sexual exploitation of minors.

According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s Office, Richard Craig Stevens II was arrested Monday and faces 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Stevens. Investigators say Stevens possessed files of child sex abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.