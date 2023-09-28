EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – 38-year-old Brandon Lamar Jones of Trenton, South Carolina is behind bars, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

He was arrested September 22nd.

Jones is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the 3rd degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Investigators state Jones possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators along with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Jones.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.