COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An early morning altercation between two females led to the stabbing of one and the other in police custody.

Columbus Police say around 2:00 am on Sunday morning, two females got into a verbal altercation at the Denny’s located at 3239 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA 31907 in the Cross Country Shopping Plaza.

The altercation became physical when, 22-year-old Diamond Robinson, stabbed the other with a knife, according to CPD, Sgt. Aaron Evrard.

The unnamed victim was transported to the Columbus Piedmont Regional emergency room by personal vehicle.

Robinson fled the scene from CPD officers on foot. She was caught, arrested, and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

Robinson is charged with one count of Aggravated Assualt and one count of Terroristic Threats and Acts.