AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning murder.

On Wednesday, February 1st at 2:48 am, deputies responded to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a unresponsive male victim that had been shot at least twice.

Victim was pronounced deceased at 4:09 am by the Coroner’s Office.

NewsChannel 6 is will release the victim’s name when it’s made available.