JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, August 5, a suspect began randomly shooting into the air on Hershel Walker Drive just outside Lovett Stadium in Wrightsville.

The incident happened during a scrimmage football game between the Johnson County Trojans and the Wilcox County Patriots.

There were several hundred spectators attending the event and approximately 100 high school football players, coaches, band members, cheerleaders, and other staff on the field of play.

Deputies, Officers, and School Security staff on the scene saw the incident and immediately ran towards the gunfire.

School officials took immediate action to secure the field and escort players and coaches out of harms way.

Johnson County Schools released the following statement:

“Johnson County Schools law enforcement, administration, staff, and home fans assisted with safety and security inside the stadium to ensure our home and visiting fans were safe. We are grateful for the quick response and presence of our law enforcement officers and first responders.” Johnson County Schools

Arrested by Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies during this incident was Joshua Jerome Russell, 27 of Dublin, GA and charged with the following:

Felony Aggravated Assault (multiple counts)

Felony Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (multiple counts)

Felony Reckless Conduct

Felony Cruelty to Children, 1st degree

Felony Carrying a Weapon within a School Zone

Discharging a firearm near a highway or street

Criminal attempt to commit a felony

Inciting a Riot

Several traffic violations

This case remains under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Raymond Garner at 478-864-4003.