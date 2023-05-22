WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, May 19th, at 4:16pm, The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Team (S.R.T.) executed a narcotics search warrant in the 600 block of Wallace Street in Waynesboro.
S.R.T. took 29-year-old Alphonse Fredrick Birdine into custody without incident for allegedly selling drugs out of his home.
When law enforcement searched Birdine and his home they found a large amount of Marijuana and MDMA (ecstasy) pills.
He was transported to the Burke County Detention Center for the below listed charges:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing project
- Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing project
- Unlawful Street Gang Activity