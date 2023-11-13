WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – In Washington County, two men are behind bars accused of dropping contraband into the state prison using a drone.

Jonquez Johnson and Travis Calloway sent police on a high speed chase before being arrested.

Both had outstanding warrants in Richmond County.

The chase went down Highway 88 for several miles before getting to Jefferson County. Due to the speed, dangerous driving, and several felonies committed, the Deputy decided to perform a PIT maneuver on the vehicle.

The vehicle then left the road way, ending up in a ditch.

After the chase, investigators found a drone and other contraband in the vehicle.

Contraband was also found at Washington State Prison that had been successfully dropped by the drone.