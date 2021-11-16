Driver flees traffic stop, shoots themselves in the leg

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Tuesday night at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Augusta Tech Drive in reference to someone laying drag.

The person laying drag fled from the vehicle on foot and was struck by a passing driver, but still continued to flee after being hit. Deputies made contact with the person on the 3100 Block of Deans Bridge Road when they deployed their tasers but the person continued to flee on foot into a wooded area.

The person appears to have attempted to retrieve a firearm but the gun went off causing them to sustain a self inflicted gunshot wound to the right leg.

They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are currently on scene investigating this incident, there is no further information available.

