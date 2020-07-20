Driver facing charges in deadly ATV crash in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is facing charges related to a deadly accident involving an ATV in Columbia County.

20-year-old Bentley Joseph Devore is facing a number of charges including DUI and Vehicular Homicide.

The incident report states that Devore was traveling south on Morris Calloway Road in a two-seat Can-Am with 20-year-old Morgan Shea in the passenger seat.

At some point, Devore lost control of the vehicle and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to spin before overturning, ejecting both Devore and Shea.

Shea reportedly died as a result of the crash.

Devore is facing the following charges in the accident:

Failure To Maintain Lane 40-6-48

Reckless Driving 40-6-390

DUI Less Safe 40-6-391(a)(1)

Driving While License Suspended 40-5-121

Vehicle Homicide 1 st Degree 40-6-393

Degree 40-6-393 Open Container 40-5-253

