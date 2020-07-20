Driver facing charges in deadly ATV crash in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is facing charges related to a deadly accident involving an ATV in Columbia County.
20-year-old Bentley Joseph Devore is facing a number of charges including DUI and Vehicular Homicide.
The incident report states that Devore was traveling south on Morris Calloway Road in a two-seat Can-Am with 20-year-old Morgan Shea in the passenger seat.
At some point, Devore lost control of the vehicle and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to spin before overturning, ejecting both Devore and Shea.
Shea reportedly died as a result of the crash.
Devore is facing the following charges in the accident:
- Failure To Maintain Lane 40-6-48
- Reckless Driving 40-6-390
- DUI Less Safe 40-6-391(a)(1)
- Driving While License Suspended 40-5-121
- Vehicle Homicide 1st Degree 40-6-393
- Open Container 40-5-253
