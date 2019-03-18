Downtown Augusta business owners speak out on recent shootings

A man is accused of shooting 4 people at a popular drinking spot on Saint Patrick’s Day.

“For the police to be down here so much like that it just recently started.”

Penny Black, manager at K’s Wings, says Downtown Augutsa is not what it use to be.

This comes after two recent shootings in the area in the past month. One of those shootings took place over the weekend on St. Patricks Day, leaving four people injured.

“They use to enjoy themselves down here but now all you see is blue lights going up and down the street.”

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Muntreze Roundtree was charged with aggravated assualt after shooting a group of people who followed him from Dr. Unks on Broad Street.

Some are now questioning how safe they are in Downtown Augusta.

“Since lately there’s a lot of shootings… No I wouldn’t feel safe,” says Sophia Thomas

Busniess owners in the area say when police are constantly patroling the area, the outcome of these series of events are felt elsewhere.

“It makes a lot of people nervous, so you don’t get the busniess that we had before,” says Penny Black.

Others say Downtown Augusta has an undeserved bad rep and say the city is to blame for it.

“The more you have gunshows here and allow people to easily get guns, it’ll happen more,” says Michael Weldon, owner of Psychotronic Records.