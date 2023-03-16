AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Shortly before 10:45 Wednesday night on March 15, 2023, Richmond County Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Brandywine Place in reference to an unknown situation.

A few minutes later, dispatch received a call of shots fired at the same location.

When deputies arrived on scene, they tried to communicate with a man inside the home so that he could come outside to speak with them.

He refused and later shot at deputies.

Deputies returned fire striking the man at least one time.

He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No deputies were injured.

When law enforcement went inside the home, they found a woman dead.

She’s been identified as 48-year-old Commen Gun.

The Richmond County Coroner confirms she was shot dead by her husband.

This is a developing story.