Documents show Tripps allegedly solicited someone to kill daughter, Janell Carwell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Newly released documents show that the mother and step father of Janell Carwell allegedly tried to have another person kill their daughter, multiple times.

The new evidence states that Leon Tripp and Tanya Tripp reportedly solicited someone to kill Janell at least three times before her death.

