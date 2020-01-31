Doctor’s lawyer: Murder case simple, about end-of-life care

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The lawyer for an Ohio doctor charged with murder in the deaths of 25 patients calls it “a very simple case” about hospital employees caring for people who were on life support and already facing imminent death.

Prosecutors say William Husel ordered that those patients receive the powerful painkiller fentanyl in doses so large that it points to an intent to end their lives.

Husel has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial in June.

After a hearing Friday on pretrial issues, attorney Jose Baez said the defense team is working to meet that date and doesn’t intend to prolong the case.

