AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Newly released documents from the Richmond County School System show that a former Glenn Hills Elementary School paraprofessional accused of licking a boy’s feet at Urban Air Adventure Park had resigned from the school while on unpaid leave.

On Tuesday, January 17, three days after being interviewed by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of licking the feet of a 7-year-old at Urban Air Adventure Park on Saturday, January 14, 26-year-old Caurey Verlon Rollins was contacted by Dr. Melissa Shepard, Director of Human Resources for Richmond County Board of Education, informing him that he’d been placed on administrative leave without pay.

The letter to Rollins labeled “Re: Administrative Leave Without Pay” informed him that this period of unpaid leave would last “an undetermined number of days … for the purpose of allowing school officials time to thoroughly interview witnesses, weigh the findings and come to a decision as to whether discipline, change in employment status or other possible personnel action” would be taken.

Rollins was instructed to refrain from contacting students or entering onto the school campus during the unpaid administrative leave period.

During this time, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was also conducting their own investigation into the accusations against Rollins, as he was not initially arrested after being interviewed by deputies the day of the alleged incident.

Warrants for Rollins were eventually filed on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

At the time that the warrants were filed with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta Judicial Circuit, Rollins was still listed as being employed by Glenn Hills Elementary School. The warrants included information not originally mentioned in the incident report, including allegations that Rollins was holding up a cellular phone during the incident and that its flashlight was powered on while in view of the 7-year-old victim.

On Saturday, February 11, 25 days after being placed on administrative leave without pay, Rollins wrote to Dr. Shepard to inform her that he wanted to resign from his position as the “P.E. Paraprofessional” because of “the situation at hand” and to “seek other employment.”

The Board of Education accepted Rollins’ resignation the same day it was sent, Saturday, February 11.

Finally, on Wednesday, February 15, Rollins was placed into custody by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies a little more than a month after the allegations of child molestation were made against him.

According to Human Resources files supplied by Richmond County School System, Rollins was hired by Richmond County Schools and assigned to Glenn Hills Elementary School as a General Paraprofessional on August 11, 2022, on a 10-month contract to last from August 2022 until July 2023.

As a General Parapro, Rollins was tasked with assisting a teaching instructor in a classroom environment.

Before his resignation, Rollins had less than six months on the job.