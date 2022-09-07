RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County investigators need your help in locating a man they say swindled more than $40,000 from his step-grandfather.

Deputies responded on Tuesday, July 19 around 1:45 p.m. to the Wells Fargo on the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to a fraud. A banker told investigators that a customer had money stolen from his Wells Fargo checking account.

The victim, who was on scene at the time, stated that his step-grandson, 49-year-old Lamontra Medlock, had cashed a series of his Wells Fargo checks totaling $42,600 between July 2 and July 26. The victim also said that the checks had been written to Medlock by Medlock and that Medlock forged his signature.

The victim said that between March 30, 2021 and July 26, 2021, that he had cashed a series of his checks to pay the balance of a credit card that Medlock had been using without his consent or knowledge. The checks in this incident totaled $6,821.13.

Between January 31 and June 17, 2022, the victim said that Medlock made a series of phone payments using the victim’s Wells Fargo checking account number and routing number to pay the balance of the victim’s credit card. The payment amounts totaled $26,372.25.

The banker supplied investigators with the alleged forged checks and five months of the victim’s bank statements. The signature on the checks did not match the signature on his driver’s license.

The victim told investigators that he wanted to pursue civil litigation against Medlock rather than press criminal charges.

Medlock is wanted for felony theft by deception and exploitation of the elderly and disabled. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 225 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Medlock, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080. All callers can remain anonymous.