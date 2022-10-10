AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are advising residents in the area of Milledgeville Road and Gordon Highway to be on the alert for a burglary suspect they are searching for.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a home on the 2900 block of Milledgeville Road around noon Monday in reference to a burglary.

When they arrived, they found two suspects fleeing the scene on foot. After a chase, one of the suspects was captured but the other managed to get away.

Deputies are continuing to search the area for the second suspect. Residents should remain vigilant and keep their doors and windows locked, as the suspect could be armed and dangerous.

If you see anything suspicious, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (706) 821-1020, (706) 821-1080, or 911.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.